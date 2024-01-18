MAXHUB India Aims to Expand Its Customer Base Through Newly Trained Partners

MAXHUB seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technologies to enhance collaboration and efficiency aims to expand its trained partner network by at least 50% from the current partners PAN India. The expansion is focused on building strong and lasting partnerships to enable MAXHUB to reach new markets, increase its customer base, and provide localised support to clients in the nooks and corners of the country.

As a step forward MAXHUB is hosting Partner workshops to unite its esteemed partners from various regions. These meetups feature a comprehensive overview of MAXHUB’s business plan for 2024 which is relevant to provide insights into the company’s innovative products and services. It is an incredible opportunity for partners to network, participate in a product tour and demo, and gain first-hand experience of MAXHUB’s cutting-edge solutions for three distinct vertical application scenarios – Business Solutions, Education Solutions, and Display Solutions. This strategic approach underscores MAXHUB’s commitment to delivering tailored and innovative technology solutions across diverse sectors, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry.

“We are optimistic and looking forward to expanding our trained partner network. The objective of this expansion is to create trained and focused partners who can propagate the quality and utilisation of key tools available with MAXHUB to end customers. We look at creating more happy and satisfied customers,” said Pankaj Jha, Director of Sales, MAXHUB.

“In addition to host partner meets in multiple cities throughout the year, we are also concentrating on face-to-face interactions, conducting webinars, training sessions, and workshops with our system integrator and regional distributor teams,” he further added.

With a strong commitment to growth and development, MAXHUB recognises the invaluable support of its current partners in reaching its current stage of success. Looking ahead, the company has identified tier II and tier III cities as areas of focus for 2024, aiming to expand its presence and impact in these regions.