MeitY Nasscom (CoE), and state government and Nasscom, is organising Smart Manufacturing Research Conclave (SMRC)

MeitY Nasscom Centre of Excellence (CoE), a Digital India initiative established with the support from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and state government and Nasscom, is organising Smart Manufacturing Research Conclave (SMRC) on 30th August in Mumbai. For the conclave, CoE has formed strategic partnerships with Industry bodies and Institutions such as Startup India, IIT Bombay, and Pro MFG. . The objective of the conclave is to bridge the gap between innovative research and needs of industries by bringing together top academicians, researchers, solution providers, manufacturers, and students from across India to explore the latest developments and best practices in smart manufacturing and research.

The manufacturing sector is increasingly adopting smart solutions, with a strong shift towards automation and digitalisation driven by advanced technologies. While some industry leaders are steadily advancing through digitalisation, many are still navigating the complexities of these concepts and technologies, trying to understand how to tailor them to their specific needs.

At SMRC, a select group of researchers from nearly 150 have been chosen to showcase the latest advancements in Smart Manufacturing. Their presentations will cover a broad spectrum of technology domains, including AI, advanced analytics , IoT, robotics, and additive manufacturing. During the conclave, discover how Collaborative AI can drive innovation and sustainability in manufacturing through insightful discussions and presentations.

The conclave shall witness industry stalwarts and speakers from renowned organisations like Pidilite Industries, Aditya Birla Group, Mitsubishi Electric, Whirlpool, Hitachi, Hindustan Zinc, Siemens, Gold Star Jewellery, and many more. These leaders are expected to discuss current trends, practical challenges, and future opportunities. But most importantly, they will share their experiences on how they are navigating the evolving landscape of smart manufacturing.

The conclave will also showcase advanced solutions from top Indian startups in AI, OT Security, Shop Floor Digitisation, Industrial IoT, and Machine Learning.

Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, nasscom CoE says, “The Smart Manufacturing Research Conclave represents a significant step forward in digitalising India’s manufacturing sector. Researchers from top institutes in the country will present their latest findings on crucial use cases including Smart Supply Chain Management, Predictive Maintenance & Condition Monitoring, Computer-vision & Camera-based Quality Inspections, and more. We are committed to bring these findings into implementation in various industries and advance India’s journey towards Industry 4.0.”