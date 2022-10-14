o9 Solutions launches a new centre in Coimbatore, India

o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced that it has established its new centre in Coimbatore, India. The launch of the new centre reflects o9’s entrenched focus on expanding its presence globally.

As o9 forays into new industry verticals, the new centre marks a significant milestone in the organization’s growth plans in India. With the seating capacity of 100 employees, it offsets the organization’s increasing need for talent. The company has over 2,300 employees globally and plans to hire more people.

This is o9’s second delivery centre in India, enabling the organization to further extend its service delivery capabilities in the region. Since Coimbatore is fast emerging as an IT and talent hub, setting up a centre in the city will allow the organization to hire talent outside the major metropolitan cities in India to support its growth.

Earlier this year, o9 announced its expansion into Australia and New Zealand to support its growing customer base in the region. The company has a positive growth trajectory, acquiring new global clients across verticals such as food and beverage, footwear and apparel, consumer healthcare, publishing, high-tech and steel. In addition, o9 Solutions reported that it more than doubled its annual recurring revenue in the first half of 2022 as compared to last year.

“India continues to be a major delivery hub for us, with the presence of several key teams such as R&D, Product Management and Delivery. The opening of our new centre in Coimbatore will help us continue our commitment of delivering exceptional value to our clients in the region and globally. As we expand our global customer base and footprint, it is crucial that we are able to sustain this growth with the right talent, enabling our customers to fully leverage the next-generation capabilities of our Digital Brain platform,” said Igor Rikalo, President and COO, o9 Solutions.