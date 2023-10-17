Prisma AI Expands Partnership with Adani Group to Implement Desk of Goodness at Four Additional Airports

Prisma AI, a leader in computer vision technology, is delighted to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with the Adani Group, the renowned multinational conglomerate. This expansion initiative underscores the commitment of both organizations to deliver exceptional airport experiences and promote the values of AI for Good.

Prisma AI and the Adani Group initially collaborated to launch the innovative Desk of Goodness system at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad and it has been delivered to 5 more airports. This system has significantly improved passenger assistance and safety in departure and pre-security areas at SVPIA.

The Desk of Goodness system, powered by Prisma AI’s Visual AI technology, epitomizes the & AI for Good concept. It extends compassionate support to passengers with diverse needs, including elderly travellers, mothers with infants, and individuals requiring wheelchair assistance. Dr. Shreeram Iyer, Chairman and Group CEO, Prisma AI, said Prisma AI is proud to expand its partnership with the Adani Group, a visionary leader in the airport sector. Through the & Desk of Goodness system, we aim to make travel more inclusive, efficient, and secure, setting new benchmarks for airport experiences.

Leveraging Prisma AI’s proprietary Visual AI algorithms, the system proactively identifies incidents such as falls or unusual passenger behaviour. Equipped with smart tablets, goodness champions stationed at the desk receive real-time notifications about travellers in need, enabling swift and efficient assistance. This Visual AI technology sets new industry standards for operational intelligence and situational awareness. It enhances safety, security, efficiency, and the overall passenger experience at Adani airports, instilling trust and elevating customer satisfaction.

AI is playing a key role in making positive contributions to society by enhancing efficiency and convenience, driving “AI for Good”. The collaboration between Prisma AI and Adani airports is a prime example of this concept. By harnessing the power of AI, Prisma AI and Adani airports are dedicated to simplifying the travel experience for passengers and travellers. The continued partnership between Prisma AI and the Adani Group signifies a mutual commitment to innovation and excellence in airport services, aligning with Adani Group’s core values – Creativity, Courage, Security, and Safety.