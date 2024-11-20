Pure Storage Introduces New GenAI Pod to Accelerate AI Innovation

Pure Storage, announced the expansion of its AI solutions with the new Pure Storage GenAI Pod, a full-stack solution providing turnkey designs built on the Pure Storage platform. Organisations can use the Pure Storage GenAI Pod to accelerate AI-powered innovation and reduce the time, cost, and specialty technical skills required to deploy generative AI (GenAI) projects. As part of today’s news, Pure Storage also announced the certification of FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, accelerating enterprise AI deployments with Ethernet compatibility.

Innovative Turnkey, Full-Stack Validated Designs for Automated Deployment of GenAI Initiatives

Companies today face significant challenges deploying GenAI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) in private clouds. This includes navigating the complexity of deploying hardware, software, foundational models, and development tools that power GenAI workloads in a timely and cost-effective manner. At the same time, they need a single, unified storage platform to address all of their storage needs, including the most critical challenges and opportunities posed by AI.

The Pure Storage GenAI Pod, built on the Pure Storage platform, includes new validated designs that enable turnkey solutions for GenAI use cases that help organisations solve many of these challenges. Unlike most other full-stack solutions, the Pure Storage GenAI Pod enables organisations to accelerate AI initiatives with one-click deployments and streamlined Day 2 operations for vector databases and foundation models. With the integration of Portworx, these services provide automated deployments of NVIDIA NeMo and NIM microservices through the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, as well as the Milvus vector database, while further simplifying Day 2 operations.

The initial industry applications for these validated designs include drug discovery, trade research and investment analysis, and RAG with agentic frameworks for semantic search, knowledge management, and chatbots.

Pure Storage’s full-stack solution includes hardware, software, foundational models, and professional services from leading industry AI vendors. For this initial set of validated designs, Pure Storage has partnered with Arista, Cisco, KX, Meta, NVIDIA, Red Hat, SuperMicro, and WWT. The Pure Storage GenAI Pod is expected to be generally available in the first half of 2025.

Pure Storage FlashBlade//S500 Now Certified with NVIDIA DGX SuperPod

Enterprises deploying large-scale AI are challenged with complex architecture design and meeting performance, power, and space requirements. To address these challenges, Pure Storage has announced the certification of Ethernet-based FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD. This certified offering gives customers the confidence they need to accelerate high-end enterprise AI training with a high-performance storage platform that is flexible, reliable, space and energy-efficient, as well as future-proof to growing AI needs.

The new GenAI validated designs, along with FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, expand upon the Pure Storage AI solution portfolio, including AIRI® with NVIDIA DGX BasePOD, validated NVIDIA OVX servers, and FlashStack® for AI with Cisco. With this announcement, Pure Storage continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive AI infrastructure solutions spanning customers that are just starting their AI journey to those that have large-scale, high-compute, and data-intensive needs.