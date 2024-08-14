Schneider Electric launches eight new innovative products and solutions to accelerate India’s energy transition

Schneider Electric launched eight new innovative products and solutions at its Multi-city INNOVATION DAYS 2024, held at Mumbai. The series of events will span across key cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata —over the next few weeks, aiming to directly engage with over 2,000 end customers, partners, and stakeholders in person, and thousands more digitally.

These events will serve as a dynamic platform to unveil a wide range of new and innovative products and solutions from the Schneider Electric Portfolio, designed to be more efficient, reliable, sustainable, and safe. The event will also feature expert sessions with industry leaders to catalyse change across the entire ecosystem.

Speaking about Innovation Days 2024, Deepak Sharma, Zone President – Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India said, “Schneider Electric is deeply committed to advancing the Innovation and Sustainability roadmap of India through our extensive range of products, systems, software, and services-driven portfolio. The Multi-City Innovation Days will provide a first-hand look at more than eight new products and solutions that we have launched for a diverse set of customers. This makes Innovation Day the biggest platform in last 5 years for new offer launches. Our goal is to equip our customers and partners with state-of-the-art solutions & technologies covering Energy management and NextGen automation, thereby helping in creating a brighter, more sustainable future for India and for the world. With continuous focus on innovation, we are committed to playing a pivotal role in driving India’s journey toward energy efficiency, bolstering decarbonisation efforts, and accelerating the nation’s growth and development on its path to becoming net-zero.”

Rajat Abbi, Vice President, Global Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer, Schneider Electric India added, “We at Schneider Electric are thrilled to kick-off the Innovation Days from Mumbai. Spanning across five cities, the Innovation Days go beyond showcase of our products and solutions; they are a strategic platform to deepen our engagement with customers and partners. At Schneider Electric, our marketing playbook is guided by 4P’s: Purpose, Partnerships, Planet and Performance, and initiatives such as the Innovation Days are designed to not only inform but also to involve our stakeholders in a meaningful dialogue about the future of energy management and automation.”

The new products and solutions launched at the Mumbai Innovation Day 2024 event includes:

MasterPacT MTZ Active: a revolutionary new circuit breaker designed to set new benchmarks for safety, efficiency, and sustainability while ensuring business continuity. It has the Industry’s First Native ERMS (Energy reduction Maintenance Setting) for providing superior safety against internal arc which happens during maintenance. It enables customers to respond to complex daily challenges, including 24/7 uptime demands, spiralling energy costs, and urgent calls for sustainable practices.

BlokSeT Lean LV Switchboard: next generation BlokSeT Lean LV switchboard comes with a compact design with ~ 30% less copper and reduced carbon footprint of up to ~ 30%. This next generation of LV switchboard is IOT ready with wireless connectivity and provides 24×7 real time panel health monitoring to ensure enhanced safety and uptime.

Wiser 2.0 Smart Home Energy Management Solution: Our latest Smart Home Energy Management solution comes with best-in-class technology and safety features. This solution helps customers save ~ 20% energy savings ( based on research on HEMS by BEE). It is built to transform any new or existing home into a smart home in less than 4 hours.

Miluz Lara Switches and Sockets: Industry’s 1st Modular Switches range with built in Air Quality Indicator. Made for thinner walls and compact spaces that are popular in Mivan and modern construction methods, Miluz Lara is a testament to our commitment to design, safety, efficiency, and innovation. Other features include USB-type A+C charging ports, voltage surge protectors and connected switches to maximise comfort.

Galaxy VXL: A modular 3 phase UPS that allows for scalability, internal redundancy, and compatibility with various batteries. It delivers up to 97.5% efficiency in double conversion mode and up to 99% in conversion, reducing the total cost of ownership.

RM Airset – RM AirSeT, an SF6-free GIS, combines pure air technology to decarbonise grids while enabling enhanced performance, reliability, and efficiency of distribution networks.\