Schneider Electric launches ‘Innovate to Inspire’ – a supply chain Hackathon for Start-ups

Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy automation and management, announced the launch of ‘Innovate to Inspire’ – a supply chain hackathon for start-ups. The hackathon which will be powered by K-Tech Innovation Hub, IKP will focus on finding solutions specific to the global supply chain challenges.

Future-ready platforms powered by new technologies and start-ups built on innovation are the keys to solving today’s business obstacles. The hackathon will bring industry leaders and enthusiasts from across the country together to co-create innovative supply chain solutions. In line with recent advances, the supply chain industry has an immense potential to grow further, powered by new-age technologies.

This initiative will offer an opportunity to partner and collaborate with Schneider Electric by competing to solve industrial use cases and providing the best solutions. Selected start-ups will get a chance to work with Schneider Electric along with receiving professional mentorship and the opportunity to network and scale themselves up.

Javed Ahmad, Sr. Vice President, Global Supply Chain, International Region, Schneider Electric, emphasised the significance of the hackathon for the continued growth of the supply chain industry and said, “The supply chain industry has been showcasing exponential growth. With this, energy demands are also growing in tandem. Making environmentally-conscious decisions will empower the industry to establish a sustainable and resilient infrastructure, resulting in environmentally friendly operations and long-term economic growth. The ‘Innovate to Inspire’ hackathon will create an opportunity for start-ups to create innovative solutions and become the preferred partner of choice for Schneider Electric’s global requirements. Selected teams will also be working as empanelled vendors to develop the proof of concept. We encourage industry leaders to integrate digital and sustainable solutions into their supply chains for a better tomorrow.”

Recently, at the Global Sustainable Supply Chain Summit 2021, Schneider Electric was named the Best Global Sustainable Supply Chain Organisation. By placing sustainability at the heart of its current supply chain strategy, known as the STRIVE (2021-2023) program, Schneider Electric plans to have 70 net-zero carbon Plants and Distribution Centers by 2025 and progressively pursue further energy and carbon efficiencies across all of its ~300 manufacturing and warehousing facilities. With this hackathon, Schneider Electric envisages a more sustainable future for the supply chain industry.

Registrations for the hackathon are now open.