 ServiceNow and Google Cloud expand partnership to deliver AI-powered tools to millions of users

ServiceNow and Google Cloud today announced a major expansion of their partnership to maximise the value of generative AI across every layer of the enterprise technology stack. ServiceNow will bring its Now Platform and full suite of workflows to customers on Google Cloud Marketplace and also make its Customer Relationship Management (CRM), IT Service Management (ITSM), and Security Incident Response (SIR) solutions available on Google Distributed Cloud (GDC).

The companies share a vision for transforming enterprise work with gen AI. Making the ServiceNow platform and workflows across IT, CRM, and HR available on Google Cloud will allow ServiceNow to bring AI-enhanced experiences to millions of new and existing users. New end-to-end integrations will enable ServiceNow customers to use BigQuery to connect their enterprise data to AI; extend these AI-powered insights to Google Workspace, where users can do things like easily access ServiceNow data directly within Google Sheets and Chat; build gen AI applications on top of their data foundation with Vertex AI; and more.

“ServiceNow and Google Cloud are fundamentally rethinking the way the enterprise runs,” said Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO, ServiceNow. “Agentic AI is a revolution! Bringing together the incredible strengths of two of the world’s leading innovators will redefine enterprise technology. We’re putting AI to work to eliminate boundaries in any industry, anywhere in the world.”

“Businesses are seeking new ways to innovate with generative AI, optimise important workflows, and improve everyday experiences for customers,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. “Through our expanded strategic partnership with ServiceNow, customers will now have the data foundation, development platforms, and leading foundation models to easily build gen AI applications that leverage the context and knowledge in ServiceNow–all on top of Google Cloud’s AI-optimised infrastructure.”

“Given Deutsche Bank’s long-term partnerships with ServiceNow and Google Cloud, this new synergy creates an ideal environment for mutual innovation and increased efficiency,” said Tony Kerrison, Head of Group Technology Infrastructure and Head of Technology, Data and Innovation for the Americas, Deutsche Bank. “Running ServiceNow’s enterprise operations platform on Google Cloud is an exciting development that has the potential to accelerate and optimise our cloud and AI transformation journey.”

Bringing the Now Platform to Google Cloud and Google Distributed Cloud

Bringing the Now Platform and ServiceNow’s full suite of workflows, including CRM, ITSM, and SIR solutions, to Google Cloud Marketplace will make it easier for businesses to combine their ServiceNow data with Google Cloud’s AI, data analytics, and productivity technology. The Now Platform is a single, unified enterprise-grade platform purpose-built for AI-driven transformation. Because it is built using a single data model and single architecture, the ServiceNow platform can help unite AI agents, data, and workflows to drive exponential productivity across every corner of a business.

ServiceNow will also make its CRM, ITSM, and SIR solutions available on GDC air-gapped, addressing the needs of customers in highly regulated industries.

New data integration to enhance decision-making with AI

To help businesses better unify critical data, ServiceNow will integrate its Workflow Data Fabric—an advanced data integration and governance layer—with BigQuery. This will provide ServiceNow users with real-time, secure access to BigQuery data and enable them to enhance common CRM, ITSM, and SIR solutions, while also adding to AI Agent capabilities.

Customers can turn insights into proactive, operational actions by leveraging BigQuery’s analytics to drive real-time automation on the Now Platform in areas like customer service and supply chain optimisation. By incorporating predictive maintenance capabilities with machine learning models from BigQuery, users will be able to forecast critical issues like potential equipment failures—addressing them instantly through maintenance alerts and other automated workflows.

The companies will also enable a zero-copy integration to enrich workflows in ServiceNow with data from BigQuery. ServiceNow customers will be able to activate and enrich workflows with data from BigQuery, while BigQuery customers can access data from ServiceNow to unlock high-performance data analysis. Businesses will have access to comprehensive, context-rich data to drive informed decision-making, supporting use cases such as fraud detection and mitigation, or network outage resolution.

Innovations that improve everyday work

ServiceNow and Google Cloud will align product and go-to-market resources to help customers integrate technology that optimises critical business functions, including those powered by gen AI. Key focus areas include:

Boosting customer experiences with CRM and Contact Centre as a Service: A new integration between ServiceNow CRM and Customer Engagement Suite with Google AI will allow customers to automate and personalise interactions across customer service channels, including self-service voice and chat conversations. For example, the combination of ServiceNow CRM and Agent Assist capabilities will allow businesses to create intuitive experiences with accurate, multi-turn conversations to execute customer service requests.

