Redington’s strategic focus on SMBs: Empowering the backbone of the Indian economy

Redington Limited (Redington) has solidified its position as a critical player in the SMB (Small and Medium Business) segment. As a key value- added distribution partner for nearly 450+ leading brands across India and the Middle East, Redington has become an indispensable partner in the growth and development of SMBs.

For many of Redington’s partner brands expanding into the SMB space is a priority. Brands like HP, Dell, Microsoft, IBM and CISCO rely on partners to play a pivotal role in reaching and supporting SMBs, as market expansion remains a key objective for all leading technology companies. Redington along with its partner brands has exponentially increased its focus on the SMB segment over the years.

Redington has engaged with nearly 10,000 SMBs through 150 targeted events and digital campaigns. Recognizing the importance of direct interaction, Redington has organized physical events that serve as crucial forums for discussing complex technology solutions tailored for SMBs. These events, supported by over 100 in-house solution experts, offer valuable guidance to CIOs, business owners, and procurement heads on selecting the most suitable technology products and solutions for their businesses.

Building on its commitment to SMBs, Redington has launched “Mission 300,” an ambitious initiative aimed at digitally transforming 300 towns and cities across India. This mission brings together a growing number of brand partners to create tailored solutions for SMBs in specific vertical markets, leveraging digital journeys, social media, case studies, and data-driven insights. By integrating digital journeys and comprehensive support strategies, Redington is ensuring that SMBs have the tools and knowledge they need to compete and grow.

Mr. Ramesh Natrajan, CEO, Redington Limited said, “At Redington, we recognize that SMBs are not just the backbone of the Indian economy but also the future drivers of innovation and growth. Our commitment to this segment is reflected in our focused efforts to bring advanced technology solutions within their reach. Through initiatives like Mission 300, we are not only helping SMBs adopt digital transformation but are also empowering them to compete on a larger scale. In this endeavour, we are leveraging on our partnerships with leading brands and our in-house expertise to ensure that we provide end-to-end support, enabling SMBs to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.”

Mission 300 represents Redington’s holistic approach to supporting SMBs, extending beyond events to offer end-to-end solutions that enable these businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world. Central to Redington’s strategy is its strong partnership model. The Redington team collaborates closely with partners to offer solutions, delivering greater value to partners as well as brands.