SonicWall Builds off its Partner Strength to Drive New Heights at Elevate 2024

SonicWall announced the return of SonicWall Elevate, its premier partner event where it will detail its recent acquisitions and preview its solution roadmap which is helping organisation create defensive measures from cloud to endpoint. This is yet another delivery for SonicWall’s valued partner and customer community – which has generated incredible momentum over the last several quarters.

“SonicWall has been actively listening to its partner channel for the last 18 months and Elevate 2024 is another testament to our commitment to provide partners what they need to succeed in 2024 and beyond,” said SonicWall CEO Bob VanKirk. “Our partners are a force multiplier, one of our key differentiators, and we will be sharing an updated roadmap that has been specifically shaped by our partners’ voices. We have added managed security services, cloud-native security and more – all to put our partners in position to take their businesses to new heights.”

“SonicWall has been deeply attuned to our partner channel for the past 18 months and Elevate 2024 underscores our steadfast dedication to equipping partners with the tools they need to thrive now and into the future,” said SonicWall’s Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President, Regional Sales, Asia Pacific Japan.

“Our partners are an integral part of our success. In response to their invaluable feedback, we are unveiling an updated roadmap tailored to their needs, featuring enhancements such as managed security services, cloud-native security solutions, and more. These innovations are designed to empower our partners to elevate their businesses to unprecedented levels of success,” further added Debasish.

SonicWall Elevate will involve sharing key updates on its network security products, threat intelligence, as well as its newly acquired additions which include security service edge (SSE), zero trust network access (ZTNA) and additional managed security services for threat detection and response. With the platform, users get a unified backend for threat visibility and simplified workflows, uniquely positioning SonicWall well with an end-to-end solution.

Elevate 2024 is designed to give partners all the tools they need to succeed in the coming year and beyond, including:

⦁ Exclusive demos of SonicWall’s latest technology, including the new ⦁ SonicPlatform

⦁ Information on how to leverage recent acquisitions and how partners can grow and diversify their business to increase revenue

⦁ Enhance the value of network security solutions and see what’s coming next

⦁ Everything partners need to know about decreasing alert fatigue and growing opportunities with the 24×7 SOC protection of SonicWall MDR

⦁ Interactive breakout sessions, complete with workshops and Q&A

⦁ Opportunities for partners to offer feedback directly to SonicWall executive leadership

Elevate event took place in the Americas on June 12-14 in the city of Dallas, TX USA. The event was hosted in Europe, Middle East and Africa region between June 26-28 in the city of Lisbon, in Portugal. The event will come to Bali , Indonesia between July 10-12 for the APJ channel community where partners from India would also be attending.

SonicWall has experienced consecutive quarters of partner growth, fueled by explosive expansion in our Service Provider Program, recent program enhancements, and a dedicated focus on channel engagement. Over the last three quarters, SonicWall has seen an increase of transacting partners, including a 4% quarter-over-quarter growth.