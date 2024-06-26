Sophos announces winners of Sophos India and SAARC Partner Awards 2024

Sophos has announced the winners of the Sophos India and SAARC Partner Awards 2024 at the Sophos APJ Partner 100 event in Thailand. The Sophos India and SAARC Partner Awards 2024 honour partners who have made a significant contribution to the delivery and sale of Sophos products and solutions between 1st April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

India and SAARC Partner of the Year Award 2024 – Magnamious Systems Pvt Ltd

Awarded to the partner company with the highest year-to-year sales growth and the most significant contribution to new customer sales of Sophos next generation products, such as Intercept X.

India and SAARC Sub Distributor of the Year Award 2024 – Phoenyx Commtech Pvt Ltd

Awarded to the sub distributor with the leading revenue for fiscal year 2024.

India and SAARC Distributor of the Year 2024 – Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd

Awarded to the distributor with the highest year-on-year revenue growth from sales of Sophos’ next-generation products.

Chad Cleevely, senior director Channel Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan, Sophos, said, “We would like to thank all our partners for their support in expanding sales of Sophos solutions throughout the past year. As a channel-first, channel-best company, partners are crucial to the success of Sophos. I’d especially like to thank the Sophos India and SAARC Partner Awards winners for 2024 who have achieved outstanding results this year. Through their innovative approaches and industry-leading services, these partners have provided the highest level of defences and value to Sophos customers. Together we will continue to defend our customers against evolving cybersecurity threats.”