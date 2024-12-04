Strategic partnerships unlocking the power of data, driving AI transformation in India

Artificial Intelligence is reshaping how businesses function across the globe. In this rapidly evolving tech landscape, AI and data-driven decision-making are transforming how businesses operate, innovate, and compete. AI’s impact is being felt across geographies and industries, from finance to healthcare, as organisations look to leverage AI to unlock new growth opportunities.

As per a NASSCOM report, the growth rate of India’s AI market is expected to align with the global AI market, which is projected to grow by 25-35% over the next three to four years. Additionally, the report highlights that 70% of businesses allocate more than 20% of their budgets to digital and emerging technologies, including AI.

However, many companies face significant challenges as well, including data silos, legacy systems, and the need for skilled resources to implement AI-driven solutions.

This is where Snowflake plays a crucial role. Snowflake’s ability to centralise data, deliver scalable analytics, and offer seamless integration with AI tools has made it a trusted partner for companies seeking to unlock the full potential of their data. But what truly sets Snowflake apart is its extensive partner network, which plays a key role in helping organisations drive AI transformation.

Snowflake’s partners are integral in extending the platform’s capabilities, enabling businesses to accelerate their AI journey and make data-driven decisions with confidence. These partnerships focus on a variety of industries and technology areas, allowing companies to benefit from tailored solutions designed to overcome their specific challenges.

Partnerships accelerating business growth

Partnerships in the tech ecosystem have become more critical than ever, especially in the fast-paced world of AI and data analytics. For businesses, navigating the complexities of implementing and scaling AI solutions often requires a blend of domain expertise, technical capabilities, and a deep understanding of industry-specific challenges. Snowflake’s partnerships with firms like AION Tech Solutions Limited, Quantiphi, Kasmo Digital, and others help fill this gap.

These collaborations enable organisations to leverage the combined strengths of Snowflake’s platform and the specialised knowledge of its partners. From migration services to custom AI and ML solutions, Snowflake and its partners work together to ensure that businesses not only modernise their data infrastructure but also gain actionable insights that drive tangible outcomes.

By offering consulting, advisory services, implementation support, and ongoing management, Snowflake’s partner network empowers businesses to transition from traditional systems to modern cloud-native platforms. The result is improved data accessibility, real-time analytics, and more efficient decision-making—paving the way for companies to stay competitive in an increasingly digital world.

Maximising data potential

Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud platform serves as the foundation for many of these transformative collaborations. Partners like AION Tech Solutions Limited help customers migrate from legacy data systems to Snowflake, ensuring a smooth transition with minimal disruption. For example, AION Tech has successfully assisted multiple clients in sectors like healthcare and retail to modernise their data architecture and implement AI solutions that streamline operations and enhance decision-making. Venkat Raghunand, Executive Director of AION Tech Solutions Limited, stated, “ATS fulfils its AI and analytics offerings by building on Snowflake to deliver a competent, fully scalable, and high-performing data platform, enabling clients to shift from reactive decision-making to proactive strategies by accessing timely and accurate information for better-informed decisions. The partnership between ATS and Snowflake will continue to unveil innovative opportunities, driving digital transformation and allowing organizations to succeed in the age of AI and data-driven excellence.”

Moreover, partners such as Quantiphi leverage Snowflake’s platform to deliver customised solutions in areas like generative AI, document processing, and machine learning. Quantiphi’s Baioniq platform, for instance, uses Snowflake’s infrastructure to integrate AI capabilities securely, allowing businesses to fine-tune AI models and apply them in industry-specific contexts. Jayati Chatterjee, India Growth Leader at Quantiphi, highlighted, “Through our collaboration with Snowflake, we’ve developed groundbreaking solutions like Baioniq and Dociphi, which address complex business challenges and unlock new opportunities, helping enterprises seamlessly integrate their data and harness the full potential of AI to drive transformation.”

Similarly, Kasmo Digital builds robust data solutions on Snowflake, helping clients unlock predictive analytics and optimise AI/ML workloads to enhance operational efficiency. Rajesh Pawar, CEO of Kasmo Digital Inc, noted, “We see significant potential in our Snowflake partnership in the coming years, especially with the introduction of features like Cortex and Cortex Analyst. These advancements, combined with other Snowflake partner innovations, position us to address complex customer use cases effectively, delivering exceptional ROI. Further, we recently established a dedicated Snowflake COE focused on creating deep competency in Snowflake solutions/assets to accelerate data migration, analytics implementation, and Generative AI initiatives for our global customers. Our COE helps customers to adopt Snowflake for their business-critical challenges by offering a 2-week proof of concept to showcase the value of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. With over 50+ certified Snowflake professionals, and our accelerators, we deliver Snowflake project solutions for our clients to optimize their data management and integrate AI/ML capabilities, which maximizes value from their data.”

Dhiraj Narang, Director Head of Partnerships, India at Snowflake, emphasised the importance of Snowflake’s role in the Indian business landscape, saying, “Indian businesses are at an inflection point in their journey towards leveraging Gen AI for disruption and business growth. The key lies in adopting a modern data platform. By centralising data securely and efficiently, and making it more accessible, companies can harness the power of Gen AI, making us the platform of choice.”

In these partnerships, Snowflake’s role is not just as a cloud data platform provider but as a catalyst for innovation. By working closely with its partners, Snowflake enables businesses to move beyond traditional data management and tap into the power of AI and advanced analytics.

Partners driving data-driven decision-making for customers

Key customers of Snowflake, including leaders in manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and more, have seen firsthand how Snowflake and its partners enable data-driven decision-making. Snowflake’s collaboration with its partners has allowed organisations to integrate diverse datasets, automate workflows, and enhance real-time reporting—transforming their ability to make informed, actionable decisions.

For instance, in the agriculture sector, Kasmo Digital helped a client build a centralised data platform using Snowflake, overcoming data silos from various sources like SAP and SQL Server. This platform enabled enterprise-wide reporting, which in turn empowered the organisation to leverage AI for predictive insights and optimise decision-making across departments.

Similarly, AION Tech has worked with clients to modernise their data architecture on Snowflake. The company focuses on collaborating with Snowflake to enhance data-sharing networks across various sectors by utilizing Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to promote innovation and create collective intelligence. The technical enablement and partnership with Snowflake guarantee ATS to utilize the complete potential of Snowflake to provide innovative solutions to clients.

Another example is Shiprocket, a tech-enabled logistics platform, which worked with Quantiphi to migrate historical data to Snowflake with no downtime. By executing a phased migration, refactoring stored procedures for compatibility, and simplifying the ETL mechanism, they enabled near real-time data movement. This improved operational efficiency and fully automated their reporting processes.

Looking ahead, the partnership between Snowflake and its extensive network of partners is poised to grow even more significant. As AI and machine learning continue to advance, the need for scalable, secure, and efficient data platforms will only increase. Snowflake’s ability to integrate with the latest AI technologies and empower businesses to unlock new insights from their data positions it at the forefront of this transformation.

For partners, this presents a tremendous opportunity to help businesses scale their AI capabilities, from improving operational efficiencies to driving innovation and business growth. Dhiraj Narang further added, “To effectively align with Snowflake’s strategic direction, partners should prioritise building expertise in the platform’s core capabilities, particularly data engineering, analytics, and machine learning. Strengthening the focus on continuous skilling and developing specialised solutions tailored to Snowflake will enhance its ability to deliver value and drive meaningful business outcomes for customers. Together with our partners, we are fostering innovation and long-term growth across the ecosystem. We aim to make the Snowflake Partner Network the number one ecosystem for data apps and AI. Our channel policies are framed with these fundamental tenets.”

By continuing to collaborate with Snowflake, partners like AION Tech, Quantiphi, and Kasmo Digital are well-positioned to lead the next wave of digital transformation in India and beyond.

As AI continues to shape industries, the synergy between Snowflake and its partner ecosystem will enable businesses to stay ahead of the curve, turning their data into a powerful asset that drives success in an increasingly digital-first world.