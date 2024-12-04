Embee Software unveils ARth: The game-changer in AI-driven accounts receivable management

Embee Software has launched ARth, an AI-powered solution designed to help businesses manage accounts receivable more effectively. ARth uses AI and automation to address challenges in receivables management, such as delayed payments, manual follow-ups, and inefficient invoice tracking. The tool aims to streamline cash flow processes and improve financial operations.

“Traditional AR management systems often cause delays and operational issues,” said Sudhir Kothari, Managing Director of Embee Software. “ARth automates invoicing, follow-ups, and risk assessments, helping businesses reduce payment cycles and improve visibility.”

ARth offers features including AI-driven follow-ups, automated invoicing and acknowledgement, real-time risk analysis, and integration with ERP systems. The solution includes a centralised dashboard that provides users with an overview of overdue payments, customer risk levels, and outstanding accounts, allowing businesses to prioritise actions.

The launch of ARth comes as more businesses seek AI-based solutions to improve efficiency and reduce operational delays. “ARth gives MSMEs access to tools that were once only available to larger businesses,” said Mohit Tomar, Head of Credit Control at Embee Software. “The solution helps companies optimise their receivables process.”

ARth is now available for implementation. Businesses can request demos and consultations to explore how it can support receivables management and improve cash flow.