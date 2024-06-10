ASUS expands its ExpertBook Series sales channels

ASUS announced an expansion of its range of PCs on Flipkart and other channels of distribution, to introduce the ASUS ExpertBook business laptops. The launch of ASUS ExpertBook series aims to cater specifically to the needs of business users requiring laptops with exceptional durability, security, and comprehensive long term service support. Initially, ASUS introduces its ExpertBook B1402 and ExpertBook B1502 business laptops on Flipkart and other channels of distribution at a price of INR 36,990/-, with an option of bulk purchase. While purchasing this business laptop, Flipkart users will soon have options to add tailored service packs from ASUS with up to 5 years validity, such as extended warranty, accidental damage protection, and next business day service, ensuring businesses can equip their teams with highly reliable laptops and hassle-free service experience.

The ASUS ExpertBook B1402 and ExpertBook B1502 business laptops are designed with military-grade durability, security, and performance. The ExpertBook B1 series boasts ‘segment-first’ features such as dual-vented exhausts for enhanced cooling and battery efficiency, ultra-fast PCIe Gen 4 SSD, dual USB Type-C ports with Type-C charging, 180-degree lay-flat hinges tested up to 30,000 cycles for all-day productivity. Additionally, the ExpertBook series offers the best durability, security, and performance with service packs up to 5 years, including warranty extension, battery warranty, and accidental damage protection.

“We are excited with this collaboration with Flipkart and other channel partners to enable Business Users with apt products and services with the launch of ASUS ExpertBook B1402 and B1502,” said Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone System Business Group, ASUS India. He added, “Business users need laptops that are engineered for greater durability, security along with long term business-oriented service support. The ASUS ExpertBook and its Service Ecosystem is one of the best solutions for Business PCs. This collaboration helps us enable especially the small business owners to gain access to ASUS Business PCs in the ambit of online shopping convenience along with robust offline support from Asus”

Mr. Jagjeet Harode, Vice President – Electronics, Flipkart, said, “Partnering with ASUS to bring the ExpertBook series to our platform enables us to provide high-performance, durable, and secure laptops to our business customers. This partnership perfectly aligns with our commitment to supporting businesses with top-tier technology solutions. This partnership will also provide our customers suitable service packs such as extended warranty, accidental damage protection, and next business day service.”

Benefits for Business Users with the ExpertBook B1402 and ExpertBook B1502: