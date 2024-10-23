CrowdStrike and Fortinet deliver industry-leading protection from endpoint to firewall

CrowdStrike announced a strategic partnership with Fortinet to unify best-in-class endpoint and firewall protection. By integrating AI-native endpoint security from the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform and Fortinet’s FortiGate next-generation firewalls (NGFW), customers and partners gain the flexibility, visibility and security across networks, applications and endpoints to stop breaches.

Best-of-Breed device and network security

The speed and sophistication of modern threats requires a multi-layer approach to security, integrating cutting-edge technologies to mitigate risk across an expanding attack surface. With traditional tooling, security teams often face challenges such as limited visibility and delayed detection and response. The CrowdStrike and Fortinet partnership provides rich telemetry across endpoint and network, enabling fast and accurate AI-powered threat protection and response, while streamlining security operations with a single, unified view.

The Falcon platform revolutionised cybersecurity through an AI-native and adversary intelligence approach. Replacing antivirus and a host of other legacy point products has led to the market adopting the Falcon platform as the industry standard for endpoint security among other modules. Tested in multiple third-party assessments, the Falcon platform delivers industry-leading protection efficacy, enterprise scalability and deployment ease.

Fortinet’s FortiGate NGFWs are available in multiple form factors, including hardware, software and as-a-Service. Fortinet’s hardware utilises proprietary purpose-built ASICs, yielding on average 17x faster firewall performance and are up to 90 percent more power efficient than the competition. The addition of Fortinet’s FortiGuard AI-powered Security Services offers organisations the highest threat-protection performance on the market today.

The seamless, bidirectional integration of CrowdStrike and Fortinet optimises network and endpoint security, streamlines operations and accelerates detection and response to elusive threats across the entire enterprise environment. Customers and partners gain context-rich insights into network traffic, user activity and device posture, further strengthening their ability to mitigate security risks with consistent, real-time protection and responses against the latest and most sophisticated threats.

CrowdStrike and Fortinet are jointly committed to supporting a broad, adaptable and open cybersecurity ecosystem, providing customers and partners with the flexibility to build a tailored best-of-breed security strategy.

Two of the industry’s most validated leaders’ partner

“Two of cybersecurity’s leading companies partnering, each with a world-class channel ecosystem, creates a powerful combination that benefits everyone involved,” said Jay McBain, chief analyst at Canalys. “The CrowdStrike and Fortinet partnership is a win for customers, who gain access to a multi-layer network and endpoint security, and a win for partners, who now have even greater opportunities to deliver value and drive growth.”

Earlier this year, CrowdStrike was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) for the fifth consecutive time. CrowdStrike was positioned furthest right for Completeness of Vision and highest for Ability to Execute among all vendors evaluated for the second time in a row. The company was also recently recognised as a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms.

Fortinet is dedicated to delivering industry-leading firewall innovation and has been recognised 15 times in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls and has been named a Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice vendor for Network Firewalls five times in a row. CrowdStrike and Fortinet believe this industry recognition demonstrates a shared commitment to delivering advanced device and network security innovation.

“Presidio is committed to protecting global customers with the world’s most advanced cybersecurity solutions,” said Justin Tibbs, vice president, cybersecurity, Presidio. “Today, that means best-of-breed technologies that seamlessly integrate and serve as a force multiplier to each other’s capabilities, supercharging the security services provider toolkit. CrowdStrike and Fortinet are the validated leaders in their respective fields, and we’re thrilled to offer this powerful combination of AI-native endpoint and next-generation firewall protection.”

“Decisive strategy and execution from industry leaders to drive innovation is what benefits customers and delivers better security outcomes,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “CrowdStrike pioneered an AI-native platform to revolutionise endpoint security – Fortinet defines next-generation firewall protection and network security focused on performance and efficacy. Customers benefit from using us together, partners benefit from bringing us to market together, and this strategic partnership symbiotically advances both companies’ expansion strategies. We look forward to our collaboration with Fortinet.”

“For nearly 25 years Fortinet has set the standard for the convergence of networking and security,” said John Maddison, CMO and EVP of products, Fortinet. “By bolstering our partnership with CrowdStrike, we look forward to continued collaboration and innovation as we offer customers a joint solution that resonates at scale with all market segments globally – securing the Fortune 500 to SMBs, across networks, applications and endpoints.”