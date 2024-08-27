Enterprises accelerate IT advancements to harness GenAI’s power, F5 study finds

F5 released its 2024 Digital Enterprise Maturity Index report, a comprehensive analysis of enterprise digital transformation efforts across the globe, underscoring the immense power of generative AI and its pivotal role in driving digital maturity across industries. The report reveals critical insights into how organisations can leverage AI to modernise their enterprise architectures, enhance automation, and improve data management practices.

Key highlights from the 2024 Digital enterprise maturity index include:

Enterprises are pushing ahead on digital transformation efforts: 29% of organisations participating in the study are considered “doers,” scoring among leaders in areas such as infrastructure, app delivery, security, data, and automation. This is a huge improvement from last year’s report, when only 4% were considered “doers.”

GenAI’s revolutionary impact: Generative AI is fundamentally changing digital operations, significantly enhancing automation and data management. Organisations that integrate AI technologies show higher levels of digital maturity across multiple categories.

Hybrid application adoption: 82% of “doers” operate hybrid applications, indicating advanced digital readiness and effective AI integration.

SRE and automation practices: 97% of digitally mature organisations have adopted or plan to adopt Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) practices, essential for scaling AI-driven operations and maintaining performance.

Security and zero trust implementation: With the increasing reliance on AI, 92% of mature organisations have adopted zero trust principles, reflecting a higher confidence level in their security frameworks.

API management proficiency: Advanced organisations manage an average of 468 APIs, showcasing a sophisticated digital infrastructure prepared for AI integration.

Automation and operational efficiency: Organisations whose automation maturity is “automated” saw the biggest benefits: 53% enjoy greater consistency, 71% saw cost savings, and 80% report greater operational efficiencies.

“The rapid evolution of GenAI is not just a technological advancement; it’s a transformative force that is reshaping the entire landscape of digital business,” said Lori MacVittie, Chief Evangelist and Distinguished Engineer at F5. “Organisations that embrace this change and modernise their enterprise architectures to integrate AI-driven automation and data management will not only stay competitive but will also lead their industries into a new era of efficiency and innovation. Our 2024 Digital Enterprise Maturity Index offers a roadmap for these organisations to understand their current standing and the steps they need to take to achieve digital maturity.”

“According to our Digital Enterprise Maturity Index 2024 report, 29% of organisations are already pushing ahead on their digital transformation efforts in areas such as AI, application delivery, and security,” said Pratik Shah, Managing Director of India and SAARC, F5. “We have been witnessing the same trend among organisations in India where they are increasingly turning to AI, multicloud networking solutions, and sophisticated API management to ensure seamless and secure digital experiences. At F5, we are committed to supporting Indian industries and government institutions in their digital journeys, as part of our mission to simplify app and API security.”

The report categorises organisations into three distinct groups based on their progress in digital transformation: “doers,” who are making significant strides and leading the way in modernisation; “dabblers,” who are in the early stages of their digital journey; and “dawdlers,” who show little to no progress in advancing their digital capabilities. This classification helps highlight the varying levels of digital maturity and readiness for AI integration.

Broader insights on digital transformation

Beyond the impact of generative AI, the 2024 Digital Enterprise Maturity Index provides an in-depth look at several key areas crucial for digital transformation:

Infrastructure modernisation: The report emphasises the importance of a flexible and adaptable enterprise architecture to keep pace with rapid technological advancements. Organisations need an infrastructure that can seamlessly integrate new technologies as they emerge.

Application delivery and security: The ability to distribute and secure applications across various environments—core, cloud, and edge—is critical. The report highlights that 40% of organisations have automated app and API security functions, but only 23% have automated app delivery, indicating a significant area for improvement.

Data management: Data governance and full-stack observability are essential for digital maturity. The report notes that 58% of “doers” face challenges with data silos, emphasising the need for robust data strategies to enable comprehensive observability and drive automation.

Operational challenges and solutions: The report delves into the operational hurdles organisations face, such as budget constraints, complexity of tools, and skillset gaps. For instance, 49% of “doers” cite a lack of interoperability and the presence of too many tools and APIs as significant blockers to automation.