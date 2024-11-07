KPMG in India announces alliance with SecurityBridge GmbH to strengthen SAP security and compliance for customers

KPMG in India, announced, a strategic alliance with SecurityBridge, one of the leading providers of comprehensive SAP-native cybersecurity solutions. Through this alliance, KPMG in India will integrate the SecurityBridge Command Center for SAP into its services offering, which would allow customers to gain key insights and safeguard themselves in the complex landscape of SAP security.

When it comes to business operations, SAP ecosystems today are extremely critical and there is a crucial need for good security programs. The alliance will seek to address these requirements, by delivering a service offering which would combine KPMG in India’s extensive cybersecurity consulting expertise and SecurityBridge’s technology, thereby enhancing capabilities of customers in safeguarding their digital environments.

KPMG in India will make use of SecurityBridge’s SAP security platform to elevate its offerings. Together with SecurityBridge, it will look to offer services that are holistic in its approach all-encompassing, which would include threat monitoring real time and enhancing compliance capabilities.

Commenting on the alliance, Sundar Ramaswamy, Partner and Head, Cyber Assurance, KPMG in India said “Security risks in SAP requires permanent and continuous monitoring and management. The integration of SecurityBridge’s SAP security platform, into KPMG in India’s cyber assurance offerings will enable us to deliver greater value to customers, thereby safeguarding customers with key insights into their security posture and making them more resilient while dealing with today’s multifaceted cybersecurity scenario.”

Muthu Kumaran, Associate Partner, Cyber Assurance, KPMG in India said “In an era where cybersecurity threats are evolving rapidly, ensuring SAP systems’ security and compliance is critical for business resilience. Our alliance with SecurityBridge brings together the cybersecurity technology of SecurityBridge along with KPMG in India’s deep advisory expertise in cyber assurance. Together, both parties will look to provide customers with a robust, proactive security framework, such that their SAP environments are both protected and compliant with global regulatory standards.”

Onno Coenen, Managing Director of SecurityBridge APAC, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, “This partnership with KPMG in India is an essential part of SecurityBridge’s rapid expansion into the APAC region. By joining forces with KPMG in India, we aim to strengthen our presence and bring comprehensive SAP security services to SAP customers in India and across Asia-Pacific.”

Lastly, the alliance between KPMG in India and SecurityBridge underscores both companies’ dedication to delivering secure and innovative services for clients in all key industries.