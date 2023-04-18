Zendesk adds OpenAI integration to expand AI-powered customer experiences

Zendesk announced its collaboration with OpenAl, an Al research and deployment company, to launch new capabilities that add to the power of Zendesk’s proprietary foundational models with OpenAl’s capabilities.

Zendesk foundational models are customized and trained against decades of Zendesk customer experience (CX) data and industry-specific insights and already save Zendesk customers hundreds of hours each week. The combination of these models, Zendesk industry leading knowledge management solutions, and OpenAl enables businesses to save even more time by leveraging the power of generative Al to more effectively and efficiently resolve customer service cases.

“Al can help teams be more consistent, better understand customers, and derive insights from data,” said Cristina Fonseca, head of Al at Zendesk. “We provide the best Al tools that customers can start using in minutes. Our work with cutting-edge partners like OpenAl, helps us leverage the newest technology available to accelerate businesses’ ability to unlock the value of their customer interactions.”

Zendesk’s unique approach to Al revolutionizes customer experience solutions by delivering intelligent responses to customer inquiries without any coding or costly model building. Additional features powered by OpenAl include:

Content Summarization: Instantly summarizes long tickets to save agents time by decreasing time-to-ticket resolution.

Knowledge base and macros creation: Builds on Zendesk’s proprietary system that evaluates missing support articles and creates articles instantly and boosts productivity by allowing admins to create new macros.

Expanding agent replies: Allows agents to create a robust ticket response with one click based on just a few words typed.

The Zendesk Suite already includes many Al-powered CX features right out-of-the-box, such as conversational messaging, bots, knowledge management, advanced analytics, and self-service tools. The addition of OpenAl will provide businesses with a unique solution to enhance their customer experience and scale to levels that were previously unattainable.