Clover Infotech leads in taking Oracle Cloud solution to BFSI customers

With Oracle’s focus on cloud, Clover Infotech believes that it’s not about just about just one the product when talking to customers. It is essential to showcase to them the entire platform capabilities

Mumbai-based Oracle’s cloud partner Clover Infotech has been working with a significant customer base in India on the digital experience front. Some of the key customers include a leading bank, an NBFC and a small finance bank in the country. Recently, Clover Infotech and Oracle jointly marked a Digital Experience Day with leading BFSI customers such as Edelweiss, Axis Bank and Yes Bank in Delhi. At the event, the team presented the Oracle Content Experience (OCE) platform. The sessions at the event highlighted how OCE could be used not only for marketing purposes but also for multiple non-marketing functions. This initiative enables customers to seamlessly adopt OCE to digitally transform their online presence, ensure seamless collaboration and content creation – and most importantly – engage their customers over a secure platform.

Being an old partner of Oracle since 1998, Clover Infotech has upgraded partnership with cloud in 2016. Its knowledge and training arm, Clover Academy has invested consistently on training employees and getting them certified on various Oracle products as well as Oracle Cloud.

Elaborating on the adoption of cloud in the India market, Shrikant Navelkar, Director, Clover Infotech, said, “Companies in the B2C space are moving fast because their business depends on it. They want to reduce the cost of their operations to reach out to customers, so they are faster than others in terms of adoption. However, the B2B space has started witnessing the advantage – integrating suppliers and customers into the system, and automating various internal processes. Both B2C and B2B customers are looking at it. BFSI, e-commerce, and media companies may have been early adopters, but others are catching up rapidly.”

Clover Infotech has a strong presence in India and most of its customers have been with the company for over a decade – 50 percent of Clover Infotech’s customers are from the BFSI vertical. According to Clover Infotech, with data sovereignty and new data compliance rules customers who use Oracle-based applications are moving to Oracle Cloud and those using Microsoft based applications are moving to Azure. Whereas, there are others who are continuing to stay on-premise.

“We are also seeing a new model, ‘Cloud at Customer’, wherein a cloud machine is placed at the customer’s data centre to enable the data to remain in the premises, but the advantages of cloud can be enjoyed. BFSI customers are still taking a hybrid approach, while start-ups and smaller companies want everything on the cloud,” informed Navelkar.

The 25-year-old Clover Infotech has a diverse set of customers. The company started as a database service provider and witnessed growth over the years. It is among the first companies in India to implement Oracle Financial Cloud.

“Although we are an Oracle partner and we are positioning these solutions to the customer, we also use it ourselves. Today, we have different groups like digital technology, infrastructure technology, and enterprise application. We work with Oracle E-business on-premise if a customer doesn’t want to move. Depending on the customer’s needs, we can move them to the cloud or manage it for them on-premise. We help the customer with the lift and shift. One of our USPs is that we provide them post-implementation support for a longer period.”

Clover has already expanded to five more locations from where it serves customers pan-India. The company wants to focus on the Asia Pacific market, where it wants to take solutions to relevant customers, especially those that are already with Oracle.