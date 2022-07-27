Panel Discussion: Securing Apps, Data, and Services Ecosystem in a Cloud-Connected Economy | CRN CLS

Panelists in this video:

+ Vishal Bindra, CEO, ACPL Systems

+ Nityanand Shetty, MD, Essen Vision Software

+ Manasi Saha, Founder & Owner, Macaws Infotech

+ Nazmeen Ansari, CEO, Matrix3D Infocom

+ Pankaj Jain, CEO, Panzer IT

+ Anand Vardachary, CEO, Raksha Technologies

+ Vijay Muthu, Head – Cloud Security ( India & SAARC), Fortinet Technologies India Pvt Ltd

+ N K Mehta, CEO, Secure Network Solutions India (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

Anand Vardachary, CEO, Raksha Technologies:

+ Cyber defence is a mindset. We need to make security simple

Manasi Saha, Founder & Owner, Macaws Infotech:

+ Cybersecurity is like insurance. You need to have 2-factor security authentication

Nazmeen Ansari, CEO, Matrix3D Infocom:

+ Hybrid and work from home have increased shadow IT and security need in an organisation

Nityanand Shetty, MD, Essen Vision Software:

+ Pandemic has taught us the need to have a Zero trust and security posture

Vishal Bindra, CEO, ACPL Systems:

+ Building of Detection and resiliency is more important than prevention

Pankaj Jain, CEO, Panzer IT:

+ Cyber security is a mix and match of user in terms of security of customer’s data, hence it is important for organizations to invest in user education to maximise the use of the cyber security tools

Vijay Muthu, Head – Cloud Security (India & SAARC), Fortinet Technologies India Pvt Ltd:

+ During the Pandemic security took the front seat which worked out very good for Fortinet

+ Securing data has become the major concern when everyone is accessing the data on Cloud