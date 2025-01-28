India Meteorological Department and 1Weather bring weather alerts to 235 million Indians on their Glance Lock Screen

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and InMobi’s 1Weather, have formed a unique strategic partnership to deliver national weather warnings and alerts to millions of Indians on their Glance-enabled smartphone lock screens.

The Letter of Agreement (LoA) between IMD and InMobi will enable 235 million Indian smartphone users to stay informed about critical weather conditions instantly, without having to unlock their phones. This distinctive experience will not only help citizens stay safe and prepared but also facilitate swift action at scale during emergency situations.

IMD employs advanced numerical weather prediction models to analyse and forecast critical weather conditions, continually enhancing this capability. Long-term and large-scale weather alerts for events such as cyclones, low-pressure systems, and depressions can be predicted 3 to 5 days in advance, allowing people to prepare and minimise potential loss of life or property. Additionally, hyper localised alerts provide timely warnings for short-term events such as localised heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms, or dusty winds which may last only for a few hours. The distribution of these alerts will now be accessible directly on smartphone lock screens, enabling wider reach and quicker dissemination of critical information with the help of 1Weather and Glance.

Glance is an AI-driven platform that delivers diverse, personalised, relevant, and serendipitous experiences directly to the lock screens of Android smartphones, allowing the users to access content without unlocking their phones, searching or downloading multiple apps. This makes it an essential platform for timely content such as weather alerts, enabling people to notice and act instantly. Additionally, localisation plays an integral part of this communication as Glance can adapt alerts to suit the location and visual preferences of users across different regions, ensuring the information is accessible and easily understood by people throughout the country.

Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD said, “IMD is continuously enhancing its capabilities to improve weather and climate services. As we celebrate the 150-year milestone, we are further committed to innovating to build a better climate future for India. With the use of smart AI and strategic partnerships such as InMobi and 1Weather, we are optimistic of achieving newer and quicker ways of sharing life-saving weather alerts.”

Srikanth Subramanian, Vice President and General Manager of 1Weather, said, “At 1Weather, we believe that this first of its kind collaboration, between 1Weather and IMD, will alert users ahead of time on severe weather right on their Android lock screens, and help them prepare better, saving precious lives in the process. We truly believe in helping people own their day with actionable weather insights. After success in the USA, we are hoping to reshape the climate story in India too and make a larger difference to society at large.”

The weather alerts feature represents Glance’s commitment to social responsibility through its Glance for Good program. This initiative uses Glance’s AI-powered platform and vast reach to leverage its platform for social impact, which includes initiatives in public safety, disaster preparedness, and community well-being.

“Weather affects everyone, from daily commuters to farmers. Through Glance for Good, we’re democratising access to critical weather data and ensuring it reaches those who need it most,” added Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer at InMobi and Glance. “Our mission is to use technology not just for information and experiences, but as a force for social good.”

These live updates will be available soon on the Glance lock screen and later through the 1Weather app, which is available on the Google Play Store, across all major Android smartphone brands in India. 1Weather is one of the top 5 weather apps in the USA and LATAM regions.