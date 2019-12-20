5 updates on IT news this week you can’t miss!
Acer launches New ConceptD and ConceptD Pro Family series in India
It is designed especially for professional and amateur creators and demonstrates a new chapter for creativity
Weekly Tech News Roundup – Dec Week 3
A Roundup of the weekly tech news and updates brought to you by Express Computer & CRN India
Hitachi Vantara’s focus is on how to drive solutions, not products
The new program for the channel partners is based on how to drive solutions, not products. Everything that has been built now is about...